Kylian Mbappe demands €100m from PSG

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly demanded €100m from PSG regardless of his exit to Real Madrid.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Mbappe hasn’t received his wages for April and May, and nothing has so far been paid for this month.

Adding the outstanding bonuses, the total money PSG should pay will be €100 at the end of June.

The publication further claims that the two parties are now working on resolving the situation.

His current contract is set to expire on June 30 and the French international will officially be a Madrid player from next month.

The relationship between Mbappe and PSG has been rocky ever since he refused to sign a new deal at the club at the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

The forward was frozen out of the first team, before returning to the squad later.