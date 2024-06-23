Ronwen Williams clinches Footballer of the Season

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams won big at the South Africa National Football Awards when he grabbed the prestigious Footballer of the Season and Goalkeeper of the season.

The Sundowns skipper had outstanding season as Sundowns defended their DSTV Premiership crown:

List of Winners:

PSL FOOTBALLER OF THE SEASON:

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE SEASON:

Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP COACH OF THE SEASON:

Rhulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP GOALKEEPER OF THE SEASON:

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP DEFENDER OF THE SEASON:

Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP MIDFIELDER OF THE SEASON:

Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP YOUNG PLAYER OF THE SEASON:

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP TOP GOAL SCORER :

Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP GOAL OF THE SEASON:

Thabiso Lebitso (Orlando Pirates)

MOTSEPE FOUNDATION CHAMPIONSHIP TOP GOAL SCORER:

Prince Nxumalo (JDR Stars)

MTN8 LAST MAN STANDING:

Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

CARLING KNOCKOUT PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT:

Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC)

NEDBANK CUP MOST PROMISING PLAYER OF TOURNAMENT:

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

NEDBANK CUP PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT :

Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)

DSTV DISKI CHALLENGE PLAYER OF THE SEASON:

Ntando Nkosi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DSTV DISKI CHALLENGE TOP GOAL SCORER:

Thabang Mahlangu (SuperSport United)

PSL REFEREE OF THE SEASON:

Sikhumbuzo Gasa

PSL ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE SEASON:

Romario Phiri