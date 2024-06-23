Violence mars CAPS United win over Chegutu Pirates as Highlanders return to winning ways

The Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 16 encounter between CAPS United and Chegutu Pirates at Rufaro Stadium had a lengthy stoppage due to crowd trouble.

The match was stopped for twenty-two minutes after Pirates fans started raining missles following William Manondo’s goal.

Manondo scored a brilliant effort in the 67th minute to put the Green Machine ahead.

A couple of Chegutu Pirates fans were arrested following the chaos.

The match resumed with the visitors immediately securing an equaliser courtesy of Gift Mwinga’s effort.

However, CAPS won it right at the death through Manondo’s second strike of the day.

The result put the Harare giants on twenty-two points and marked their return to winning ways.

Also ending their winless run was Highlanders, who edged Hwange 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Marvin Sibanda netted the all-important goal for Bosso in the 48th minute.

Tshilamoya are now on twenty-six points, while Chipangano remained on the bottom of the table with eleven.

At Sakubva Stadium, Dynamos played a goalless draw against second placed Manica Diamonds.

Greenfuel won 1-0 against Yadah in Chisumbanje.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 16 Results:

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Dynamos

Highlanders 1-0 Hwange

CAPS United 2-1 Chegutu Pirates (75′)

Greenfuel 1-0 Yadah