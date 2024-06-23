ZIFA announce several changes in Warriors squad for COSAFA Cup

There have been several changes in the Warriors squad for 2024 COSAFA Cup.

The tournament will be staged in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from 26 June to 7 July.

The Warriors are in Group B along with Zambia, Comoros and guest nation Kenya, who replaced Malawi.

In the revised squad, Ngezi Platinum keeper Nelson Chadya, Highlanders forward Lynoth Chikuhwa and Manica Diamonds trio of Thubelihle Jubani, Geoffrey Chitsumba and Farai Banda are among the players dropped.

Ngezi’s Laslie Kashitigu and Denis Nhongo of Bikita Minerals have also been excluded.

The new players named in the selection include Highlanders pair of Raphael Pitisi and McKinnon Mushore, Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Malvern Hativagoni (Bulawayo Chiefs), Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds) and Green Fuel’s Washington Mapuya.

Here is the changed Warriors squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Raphael Pitisi (Highlanders), Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds)

DEFENDERS

Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Isheanasu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)), Malvern Hativagoni (Bulawayo Chiefs)

MIDFIELDERS

Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda FC), McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Tinotenda Meke (Greenfuel), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum)

FORWARDS

Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Never Rauzhi (Bulawayo Chiefs), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Washington Mapuya (Green Fuel)