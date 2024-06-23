ZIFA NC one-year tenure to end this month

The Zimbabwe Football Association Nomalisation Committee’s initial one-year tenure will end this month.

The Nomalisation Committee (NC), led by Lincoln Mutasa, was appointed in July last year, taking over the management of local football following the lifting of an international ban by FIFA.

The NC was given a twelve-month mandate to pave way for the installation of a substantive Zifa board.

The tenure is set to expire at the end of June but nothing has been done to come up with the roadmap for the implementation of proper governance system.

The Mutasa-led administration is now seeking to extend their tenure beyond this month.

FIFA will decide on the next move and announce the appointments at the start of July.

Mutasa’s team included Rosemary Mugadza, Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, Nyasha Sanyamandwe and Cynthia Malaba.