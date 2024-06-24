Brito backs Magaya for ZIFA presidency

Former Warriors coach Baltermar Brito has openly declared his wish for Prophet Walter Magaya to be the next ZIFA president.

The Brazilian mentor, whose Warriors contract was not renewed by the Lincoln Mutasa-led ZIFA Normalisation Committee under unclear circumstances, believes Magaya is the right man to steer Zimbabwean football back to normalcy after years of turmoil.

While Magaya has not publicly declared his interest in leading Zimbabwean football, some football stakeholders have been clamoring for his ascendancy, based on his continued efforts to develop the game and Brito is in support of the idea.

“I’m doing this post because my feeling and nature is more stronger than anything else. I look to Zimbabwe as one of the country’s with more football talent that I worked during my career as Football coach, was one of the best suprises during my lifetime even because how good I felt there,” Brito wrote on his website official Facebook page.

“As second home country, I follow all news and movements related, since long time that i look for Prophet Magaya as one of great minds and visionaries on Zimbabwe and because of it see him related with a position of ZIFA boss gives me hope that finally the football there can win another dimension. Let’s have a hope that ZIFA after this elections are in good hands,” he added.

It’s still not clear whether elections for the new ZIFA board will held this year, as FIFA have not communicated on the way forward, with the Normalization Committee’s tenure ending on June 30.