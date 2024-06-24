Man City could face more FFP charges as hacker threatens to release more files

Manchester City could face more Financial Fair Play charges after the hacker behind the Football Leaks scandal threatened to release more files.

Rui Pinto, who gained access to thousands of City emails and leaked some of the files to the media in 2018, has alleged he has provided authorities in Germany and France with ‘millions’ of damning documents that prove ‘criminal relevancy’.

The financial information previously leaked included details of ex-manager Roberto Mancini’s contract, as well as image-rights agreements involving Yaya Toure’s agents and emails about the club’s sponsorship income.

The initial leak saw City hit with 115 charges for breaching the FFP rules.

The club is due for a hearing into their alleged breaches in November

According to English outlet, The Sun, Pinto, said: “The Man City releases showed amounts of money being paid into by the club that were not mentioned to the football authorities.

“These documents form part of the Premier League investigation into City. I have now handed five hard drives to French and German authorities with millions of documents, including more on City and I have described what is on each.

“I am confident they will find criminal relevancy.”

A legal representative for Pinto added: “We have been approached by investigators to share information regarding Manchester City that has not been released before.

“We haven’t released the information yet but we have a massive file of Manchester City-related documents that has yet to be released

“The files will be published at some point, we cannot say when but we will do it.”