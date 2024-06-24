ZIFA to make further adjustment on Warriors squad

ZIFA will be forced to make a further adjustment on the Warriors squad for the 2024 COSAFA Cup.

The football association released the squad on Sunday, which was their third announcement.

The initial one was announced two weeks ago.

The second team was released last Friday before the football association announced a revised list on Sunday.

Another change is expected after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced that all local teams are not obliged to release more than two players or officials for national duty as to allow the Castle Lager Premiership to continue during the COSAFA Cup tournament.

The PSL said in a circular send to clubs: “This serves to confirm that all Castle Lager PSL matches will proceed as scheduled this week.

“Please be advised that following our arrangement with the ZIFA Normalisation Committee, clubs are not obliged to release more than two players or officials for the COSAFA tournament.”

Manica Diamonds have three players in the Warriors squad, while their coach, Jairos Tapera, is expected to take charge of the team.

The selected Manica trio include goalkeeper Joseph Kaunda, defender Tawanda Chisi and forward Micheal Tapera.

A change will be needed should PSL move to enforce their directive.