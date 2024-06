Zimbabwe will begin their 2024 COSAFA Cup campaign this afternoon when they face Comoros in Group B.

The game will mark the return of the Warriors at the tournament after missing the previous edition due to a FIFA ban.

The meeting will take place at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The match will be broadcast live on Fifa+ and across all Cosafa mediums and social media platforms.

No TV Info has been confirmed so far.