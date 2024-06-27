Godknows Murwira speaks on his appointment as Warriors captain for COSAFA Cup

Godknows Murwira has commented on his appointment as the Warriors coach for the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament.

Murwira was named the skipper by coach Jairos Tapera and will be assisted by Farai Banda (1st vice-captain) and Richard Hachiro (2nd vice-captain).

The CAPS United defender told ZIFA media:

“It’s such a great honour to be named the captain. It’s a huge responsibility.

“I’m looking forward to encourage and motivate, and give the will to push for an extra mile, so that we bring the trophy home.”

The skipper added: “We’re trying to make sure that everyone feels comfortable and express his feelings to achieve the same goal.”

Murwira will lead the team in his first game against Comoros in Group B this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.