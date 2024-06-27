Action as it happened: 2024 COSAFA Cup – Comoros vs Zimbabwe

Follow our live coverage of the COSAFA Cup – Group B match between Comoros vs Zimbabwe.

Fulltime:

Comoros 0-1 Zimbabwe

Fulltime:

90+3′ Mapuwa replaces Benhura.

90′ Four minutes added.

87′ Comoros with a good break but Pitisi comes out to win the possession.

86′ Play stopped to allow medical attention to Comoros player.

84′ Yellow card to Zamir (Comoros).

80′ Zim gets an in direct goal inside the 18 area. It’s played short and Murwira’s final strike is blocked for a cornerkick which is defended.

78′ Zim Sub: Rauzhi replaces Meke.

73′ Tarek with an immediate impact as his deceiving cross is well timed by Pitisi, who collects with ease.

72′ Comoros Sub: Tarek replaces B. Youssouf.

70′ Zim gets a corner, Murwira takes it but the effort is defended.

66′ Comoros Sub: Idari replaces Raidou.

66′ Zim Sub: Tavengwa, Mutimbanyoka, replace Mudadi, Tapera.

65′ Hativagoni picks up the ball at the centre. Takes a long shot as he tries to catch the goalkeeper off the line but is superbly denied for a corner kick which is cleared.

63′ Corner kick to Zim, Murwira takes it but Comoros defend.

61′ Hadji tries an overhead kick in side the boxbut fails to pack his effort properly and Pitisi comfortably saves the effort.

59′ Meke tries from a range but his effort goes wide.

54′ Goal!!! Michael Tapera puts Zim ahead.

48′ Corner kick to Comoros, the ball comes in low and connected well but the shot is blocked.

47′ Yellow card to Tapera (Zim).

46′ Benhura fails to connect a cross and his header goes wide.

45′ Two minutes added.

45′ Free kick to Zim in Comoros half. Murwira takes an ambitious shhot but it goes way ooff target.

41′ Warriors concede another free kick in a dangerous position. Omar takes it again but the wall does well to block the effort.

38′ Yellow to Hativagoni (Zim). Free kick to Comoros but Omar effort goes over the bar.

35′ Comoros with a long throw into the box, Pitisi comes out to punches it and picks a knock. Play temporarily stopped to allow medical attention.

33′ Djambare with a shot from outside the box but it goes inches wide.

30′ Farai Banda with tricky snapshot from a range. Comoros keeper does well to go down quickly and saves the ball.

24′ Comoros with a dangerous break and a through ball is send to an unmarked Djambare but the offside flag goes against him.

23′ Free kick to Zim, Murwira takes into the box but the keeper collects the ball with ease.

19′ Tapera goes down hoping the referee will blow the whistle. Nothing is given and the play continues.

16′ Tapera chests down the ball to set it up for Benhura who takes a first time shot from the edge of the box but the effort goes over.

12′ Comoros lauch their first attack, Hadji delivers a dangerous low cross but it finds no takers.

10′ Free kick to Zim in a good position, Murwira takes it but it’s cleared.

8′ Mudadi does to make a run and evades his marker. He sends a pass to Tapera, who is waiting in dangerous area but is dispossed

5′ Zim holding the edge in ball possession.

2′ Benhura gets the space but his shot is partially blocked and the keeper collects. First effort at goal.

1′ Kick-off!!

Comoros XI: Adel, Zamir B. , Youssouf, Omar, Mohamed, Haslene, I. Youssouf, Hadji, Raidou, Hilali, Djambare.

Zim XI: Raphael Pitisi (GK), Emmanuel Jalai, Farai Banda, Malvern Hativagoni, Godknows Murwira (C), Richard Hachiro, Donald Mudadi, Juan Mutudza, Michael Tapera, Tinotenda Meke, Takunda Benhura.