Zimbabwe vs Comoros: Preview, TV Info, Team News, Stats and More

Zimbabwe will face Comoros in their first Group B match at the 2024 COSAFA Cup this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The game will mark the return of the Warriors at the tournament after missing the previous edition due to a FIFA ban.

The meeting will take place at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Broadcast Details

The match will be broadcast live on Fifa+ and across all Cosafa mediums and social media platforms.

No TV Info has been confirmed so far.

Soccer24 will cover the match via blow-by-blow updates.

Warriors team news

The national team squad is composed mainly of locally-based players, with only four foreign-based stars.

Caps United skipper Godknows Murwira will captain the Warriors for the COSAFA Cup.

He’ll be deputized by Farai Banda (1st vice-captain) and Richard Hachiro (2nd vice-captain).

What coach Jairos Tapera said: “We had disappointing results in the World Cup qualifiers but we have regrouped. Yesterday, we discussed these disappointments with the players, making them aware that what we are here (in South Africa) for is getting as many wins as possible.”

Form (Last 5)

Comoros: W-L-D-W-W.

Warriors: L-L-L-W-D

Head to Head Stats

FIFA Rankings

Zimbabwe – 129

Comoros – 119