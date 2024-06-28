Jonah Fabisch joins new club in Germany

Zimbabwean midfielder Jonah Fabisch has joined a new club in Germany following his departure at second division club 1. FC Magdeburg.

The 22-year-old has signed a two-year-contract with German third division club FC Erzgebirge Aue on a free transfer.

Erzgebirge confirmed the signing of Fabisch, saying: “FC Erzgebirge Aue has signed offensive player, Jonah Fabisch.

“The versatile 22-year-old was trained at Hamburger SV and is moving from 1. FC Magdeburg to Lößnitztal for an initial two-year period.”

Fabisch’s latest transfer comes after he spent just one year at Magdeburg.

He didn’t feature much in the first team and played mostly in the reserve side.