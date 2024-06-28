Norman Maroto dies

The football fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the death of former Dynamos and Gunners striker Norman Maroto.

He was 40.

Lumumba, as Maroto was affectionately known, died at a hospital in Harare this morning after a short illness.

A family representative told Soccer24 that Maroto complained of flue yesterday afternoon and passed away this morning.

“He started complaining of flue yesterday afternoon and was admitted (at a hospital) yesterday. Shockingly, at around 1am this morning, he was gone,” said the family representative.

Maroto, who was the last player to reach the 20-goal mark in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, was the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) Communications Officer at the time of his death.

“Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) would like to notify friends and all football stakeholders on the untimely passing of our Communications Officer, Norman Maroto,” FUZ said in a statement.

Mourners are gathered at number 2360 Tynwald South, Harare.