Azam finally terminate contract with Prince Dube

Tanzanian Premier League side Azam FC has finally terminated the contract with Prince Dube after the player met all the obligations that allow one party to break the deal.

Dube requested for his release in April following a contract dispute.

The Zimbabwean striker believed his deal was set to expire in June, but the club’s stance was that the player still has two more years.

The dispute was heard before the Tanzanian Football Federation and a committee in charge of the hearing ruled that the Warriors international should meet Azam’s demands to get his release.

The Tanzanian club wanted $300,000 from his buyout clause for his release.

Azam have confirmed that the obligation has been met.

A statement reads: “We would like to inform the public that we have accepted Prince Dube’s request to terminate his contract with us, which he made in March 2024.

“This action follows the player’s action to fulfill the contractual requirements as specified in the elements that allow one party to break the contract. We wish him all the best in his football journey and life in general.”

Meanwhile, according to reports in Tanzanian, giants Young Africans wants the player and it’s believed they tabled a two-year-contract for the player last month.