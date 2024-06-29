Castle Lager PSL to take another break

The Castle Lager Premiership will take another break when the season reaches the midway point.

The league will enter a second two week break inside a month after the end of matchday 17 this weekend.

A statement by the PSL reads: “This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will take a break after the conclusion of Match day 17 fixtures scheduled for 29-30 June 2024.

“PSL matches will resume on Saturday 13 July 2024.

“No friendly matches will be sanctioned during this period.”

The league took a break early this month due to the FIFA international break.