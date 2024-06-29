Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 17

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 17 action.
Fulltime:
Yadah 2-0 Highlanders
48′ Goal!!! Khama Billiat adds another one for Yadah.
32′ Goal!!! Jerry Chipangura puts Yadah ahead.
Yadah XI: Takarinda, Gwatidzo, Makopa, Faranando, Chitauro, Nadolo, Mushonga, Ndereki, Billiat, Ncube, Chipangura.
Highlanders XI: Muza, Mlotshwa, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, Sibanda, Ndlovu, Makaruse, Mbeba, Muduhwa, B. Ncube, M. Ncube.
Ngezi Platinum 3-2 CAPS United
89′ Goal!!! Chapusha scores for CAPS.
54′ Goal!!! Never Tigere extends Ngezi’s lead.
42′ Goal!!! Obriel Chirinda puts for Ngezi.
35′ Ngezi Sub: Chirinda replaces Demera.
28′ Goal!!! Hastings Chapusha equalises for CAPS United.
23′ Goal!!! Moses Demera scores for Ngezi.
CAPS United XI: Mateyaunga, Manokore, Kangwa, Chapusha, Kadamanja, Chinyengetere, Bunjira, Sarupinda, Chiwunga, Manondo, Makuva.
Ngezi XI: Chadya, Moyo, Chigwida, Madhananga, Mavhurume, Kashitigu, Tigere, Mukumba, Vuwa, Murasiranwa, Demera.
Simba Bhora 1-0 ZPC Kariba
29′ Goal!!! Roland Kangadza puts Simba ahead.
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Manica Diamonds