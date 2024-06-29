Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 17

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 17 action.

Fulltime:

Yadah 2-0 Highlanders

48′ Goal!!! Khama Billiat adds another one for Yadah.

32′ Goal!!! Jerry Chipangura puts Yadah ahead.

Yadah XI: Takarinda, Gwatidzo, Makopa, Faranando, Chitauro, Nadolo, Mushonga, Ndereki, Billiat, Ncube, Chipangura.

Highlanders XI: Muza, Mlotshwa, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, Sibanda, Ndlovu, Makaruse, Mbeba, Muduhwa, B. Ncube, M. Ncube.

Ngezi Platinum 3-2 CAPS United

89′ Goal!!! Chapusha scores for CAPS.

54′ Goal!!! Never Tigere extends Ngezi’s lead.

42′ Goal!!! Obriel Chirinda puts for Ngezi.

35′ Ngezi Sub: Chirinda replaces Demera.

28′ Goal!!! Hastings Chapusha equalises for CAPS United.

23′ Goal!!! Moses Demera scores for Ngezi.

CAPS United XI: Mateyaunga, Manokore, Kangwa, Chapusha, Kadamanja, Chinyengetere, Bunjira, Sarupinda, Chiwunga, Manondo, Makuva.

Ngezi XI: Chadya, Moyo, Chigwida, Madhananga, Mavhurume, Kashitigu, Tigere, Mukumba, Vuwa, Murasiranwa, Demera.

Simba Bhora 1-0 ZPC Kariba

29′ Goal!!! Roland Kangadza puts Simba ahead.

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Manica Diamonds