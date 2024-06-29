West Ham snaps up second Zimbabwean prospect

English Premier League side West Ham have signed Zimbabwean prospect David Chigwada from Manchester City Academy.

Chigwada, 17, was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents.

The Hammers are reportedly targeting to send the young attacker to their academy for further development before making his way to the senior team.

⚒️ 2007 born talent David Chigwada has signed his West Ham contract after leaving Manchester City. West Ham moved fast to bring in a talent for present and future. pic.twitter.com/XiBuGXlPMm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2024

Chigwada, who also came through the Blackburn Rovers Academy, will link up with fellow Zimbabwean prospect Sean Tarima.

Tarima, 19, is a defender who plays for the West Ham academy and signed his first professional contract last year.