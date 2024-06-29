Image Banner

West Ham snaps up second Zimbabwean prospect

11:17 pm
by Soccer24 Team

English Premier League side West Ham have signed Zimbabwean prospect David Chigwada from Manchester City Academy.

Chigwada, 17, was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents.

The Hammers are reportedly targeting to send the young attacker to their academy for further development before making his way to the senior team.

Chigwada, who also came through the Blackburn Rovers Academy, will link up with fellow Zimbabwean prospect Sean Tarima.

Tarima, 19, is a defender who plays for the West Ham academy and signed his first professional contract last year.

