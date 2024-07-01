Image Banner

Yadah owner Walter Magaya builds another stadium in Mozambique

10:45 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Yadah FC owner Walter Magaya has built a new football stadium in Maputo, Mozambique.

Magaya officially opened the ground on Saturday.

The football venue is named The Heart Stadium Number 1.

The other stadium in Waterfalls, Harare – The Heart Stadium – was opened early this year, and it is used by Castle Lager PSL club Yadah FC as their home ground.

Announcing the news about the new stadium, Magaya posted a video on his Facebook page and captioned it:

“For this, and for all you do, we bless your name Lord!

“By His grace we have established The Heart Stadium 2 in Maputo Mozambique.

“We shall continue to press forward with the good work that God has mandated us to do and we shall always invest in the betterment of our people.”

