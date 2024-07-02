Black Rhinos hit with heavy fine after officials beat referee during D1 match

The Northern Region Division One League has hit Black Rhinos with a heavy fine following a violent incident that marred their match against CC Lee Mhangura at Mhangura Stadium last month.

The incident happened after Rhinos officials attacked referee Pride Benhura during the encounter.

The chaos started when CC Lee were awarded a penalty in the second half.

The Army side was leading 1-0.

Following a disciplinary hearing held last week, Rhinos were found guilty and have been fined $4000.

Coach Nersbert Saruchera was also found guilty and has received a fine.

The charged parties will be banned from the league if they fail to pay the fine within five day.

A statement by the league reads:

The NRSL Disciplinary Committee convened a hearing on the 25th of June the instant to address allegations of misconduct against Black Rhinos FC, its Head Coach Nesbert Saruchera, Fitness trainer Brighton Chandasaita, players; Lenon Gonese, Tatenda Mchisa and Shylon Chikwerengwe.

The accused were charged for violating Section D2 (2.1) of the NRSL Rules and Regulations. After thorough deliberations, the committee found Tatenda Mchisa, Prince Mutasa, and Shylon Chikwerengwe not guilty.

Brighton Chandisaita’s hearing was postponed to a later date to be confirmed, after he failed to attend.

Nesbert Saruchera pleaded guilty as charged, however denied that he had assaulted the match official. He averred that he had an impeccable record of good behavior in his long career in football spanning over 36 years. He regretted his actions and assured he will revert to his good old ways. Lenon Gonese denied assaulting the referee but acknowledged confronting him.

The committee found Mr. Sauchera and Mr. Gonese guilty as charged and fined as follows:

Mr. Nersbert Saruchera was fined a sum of US$1,500.00 whereas Mr. Lenon Gonese was fined a sum of US$1,000.00

Black Rhinos F.C. was fined the sum of US$4 000-00 and charged to meet the full costs of the hearing.

It was further noted that all the fines were due and payable within five (5) days of service of the ruling.

Black Rhinos and the charged players will be barred to participate in any NRSL matches, should they fail to settle their fines as here stated.