Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has named his Starting XI to face Kenya in the final game of the 2024 COSAFA Cup, Group B.

Kick-off is at 12 noon CAT.

Warriors XI: Raphael Pitisi, Emmanuel Jalai, Farai Banda, Godknows Murwira (c), Malvin Hativagoni, Richard Hachiro, McKinnon Mushore, Kingsley Mureremba, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Denzel Mapuwa, Takunda Benhura.