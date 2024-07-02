Kenya vs Zimbabwe: Preview, TV Info, Team News, Stats, & More

Zimbabwe will play their final Group B game against Kenya today.

The Warriors are leading the group with six points after beating Comoros and Zambia in their first two matches.

The match will be played at Isaac Wolfson Stadiumin Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Kick-off is at 12 noon CAT.

Broadcast Details

The game will be streamed live on Fifa+ and across all Cosafa mediums and social media platforms.

SuperSport TV, SABC Sports and ZBC TV will broadcast the match live.

Soccer24 will cover the encounter via blow-by-blow updates.

Warriors Team News

Michael Tapera will miss the game due to suspension.

The striker, who has scored two goals at the tournament, picked his second yellow card against Zambia on Sunday.

Joey Phuthi and Malvin Hativagoni are nursing minor injuries and their availability depends on the late fitness test ahead of the tie.

What Jairos Tapera said:

“I’m not surprised with how these boys have been doing. I have been watching our Castle Lager Premiership matches a lot, and it was easy to pick these players.

“We are not going to make changes because we have six points, [but] we are going to make changes because everybody needs to play and we have to assess all the players.”

Form (Last 5)

Zimbabwe: W-W-L-L-L

Kenya: L-W-D-D-W

Head to Head