Tino Kadewere completes permanent switch to Nantes

Tino Kadewere has completed his permanent switch to Nantes from Lyon.

The Zimbabwean striker was with the French Ligue 1 side since January following his initial arrival on loan.

After his deal with Lyon expired at the end of June, Nantes have now snapped the player on a two-year contract.

He said on Instagram after signing the deal: “I’m looking forward to joining FC Nantes and taking on new challenges.

“I’m determined to give my all and proudly represent the colors of this historic club. See you soon on the pitch.”