CAF confirms Warriors’ possible opponents ahead of 2025 Afcon Qualifiers draw

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the pots ahead of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers group stage draw.

The draw ceremony will be held at SuperSport Studios in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday.

The live coverage on SuperSport TV and CAF YouTube channel will start at 2:30 pm CAT.

Forty-eight teams will take part in the qualifiers and Zimbabwe is among them.

Ahead of the draw, the Warriors have been placed in Pot 4 together with other eleven least ranked teams, according to latest FIFA Rankings.

Pot One contains hosts Morocco, defending champions Ivory Coast and other top ranked teams such as Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, Tunisia, among others.

Here is the seeding of all participating in the qualifiers.

Pot 1: Morocco, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Mali, Cameroon, South Africa, DRC, Ghana.

Pot 2: Cape Verde, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Benin, Angola, Uganda, Namibia, Mozambique, Madagascar.

Pot 3: Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Tanzania, Guinea-Bissau, Libya, Comoros, Togo, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Malawi, Central Africa Republic.

Pot 4: Niger, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gambia, Burundi, Liberia, Ethiopia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, South Sudan, Chad.

Draw Procedure:

-The first ball will be drawn from Pot 4 and will go to position A4.

-The procedure will be repeated for the remaining teams of Pot 4 who will go to positions B4, C4, D4, E4, F4, G4, H4, I4, J4,K4 & L4 according to the draw order.

-The same procedure as above will be repeated for Pot 3, Pot 2 and finally Pot 1.