Mutasa to stay as Normalisation Committee chairman

Veteran administrator Lincoln Mutasa is set to retain his post as chairman of the ZIFA Normalisation Committee (NC), Soccer24 has established.

The tenure of the NC —which was tasked with running affairs of the national association for a year after FIFA lifted the suspension on Zimbabwe twelve months ago, ended on June 30.

Officials from FIFA are currently in the country and while their meetings with the Mutasa-led administration have been held under a very tight lid, a source privy to ongoings revealed that while some changes will be made to the committee, the former Dynamos chairman will continue leading it.

“FIFA officials are in the country, as you know, the NC’s tenure ended on June 30 so a way forward is obviously needed. What I can tell you is that Lincoln Mutasa will retain his position as, while a few changes will be made, in the sense that some members will be replaced,” said the source.

It’s still not clear whether the NC will be in charge of Zimbabwean football for another year or six months.

The Mutasa-led administration, which has come under scrutiny throughout its tenure for the “abnormal” way they have tried to standardize Zimbabwean football, also comprised of Rosemary Mugadza, Nyasha Sanyamandwe and Sikhumbuzo Ndebele and Cynthia Malaba.