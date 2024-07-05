Jalai is the most disciplined player I have ever worked with, says Mike Ngobeni

Renowned football agent Mike Ngobeni has heaped praise on Emmanuel Jalai, describing the Dynamos right-back as the most disciplined player he has ever worked with.

Jalai is currently under Ngobeni’s M Sport Management and the acclaimed agent is enjoying working with the Aces Youth Academy graduate.

“Jalai exceeded our expectations as M Sport Management. He is the most disciplined player I have ever worked with across Zimbabwe, South Africa and Zambia,” Ngobeni told Soccer24.

“Players lie a lot and they tend to be evasive but in Jalai’s case, everything is transparent and straightforward. He listens to advice, prepares for matches well and sleeps a lot, which is ideal for a professional footballer,” he added.

Ngobeni revealed there have been inquiries for Jalai’s services from South African clubs, after the roving right back’s performances in the COSAFA Cup.

“He did well for this tournament (COSAFA Cup) and scouts from clubs were watching, as you know, COSAFA is a big tournament and scouts look for talent there. There are clubs phoning to inquire about him,” Ngobeni said.

“At this present moment, I wouldn’t want to mention those clubs by name because it’s still premature. But what I can tell you is there are three clubs from the South African PSL who are inquiring about his services.

“Jalai is a very good professional so I’m not going to rush him into a deal, I will be patient to wait for the best one,”added Ngobeni.