Official: FIFA extend Normalisation Committee’s tenure, Mutasa retains chairmanship

Lincon Mutasa will continue leading the ZIFA Normalisation Commitee (NC) until January 2025.

The mandate of the NC ended on June 30 but FIFA have decided to let the Mutasa-led administration formulate a roadmap for elections for a new ZIFA board.

“Reference is made to the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council (hereinafter: the Bureau) of 10 July 2023 to appoint a normalisation committee at ZIFA as well as the decision of the Bureau of 28 June 2024 to extend the mandate of the said committee until 31 January 2025 at the latest,” ZIFA said in a statement.

“According to the decision taken by the Bureau on 10 July 2023, the FIFA

administration, in consultation with CAF, reserves the right to dismiss any of the members of the normalisation committee and/or to appoint further members at any time. In this respect, after consultation with CAF, FIFA has communicated the new composition of the normalisation committee as follows:

• Mr Lincoln C. Mutasa (chairperson)

· Ms Rosemary Mugadza (member)

• Ms Nyasha Tashinga Sanyamandwe (member)

Consequently, please take note that the mandates of Ms Cynthia Malaba and Mr Sikhumbuzo Ndebele ended on 30 June 2024. The Normalisation Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank these two members for their dedicated service and commitment since their appointment by FIFA.”