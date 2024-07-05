Official: Warriors midfielder Tivonge Rushesha extends stay at Reading

Tivonge Rushesha has signed a new contract at English League One side Reading.

The Warriors international will now remain at the club until 2025 after signing a one-year contract extension.

A statement by the club confirmed the new deal, saying: “Reading Football Club are delighted to announce that 21 year old midfielder Tivonge Rushesha has signed a new one year contract, keeping him in RG2 until the summer of 2025.

“Affectionately known within the squad as ‘Tiv’, he was signed from Swansea City last summer and would go on to make 11 First Team appearances across all competitions in 2023-24.”

Reading Head of Football Operations, Mark Bowen, said “We’re very happy to secure the signature of Tiv for the upcoming season. His attitude and application around both the First Team and Under 21 sides has been exceptional throughout his first year, and we are all looking forward to seeing him continue his development with us.”