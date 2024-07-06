Zim youngster Tanatswa Nyakuhwa signs first pro deal at Cardiff City

Young Zimbabwean striker Tanatswa Nyakuhwa has signed his first professional contract at Cardiff City.

Nyakuhwa was among the twelve academy players that signed their deals on Friday.

The Championship club confirmed the news in a statement on their official website.

Speaking after signing the contract, Nyakuhwa said: “I’m delighted to sign at the Club that I’ve been at for 11 years.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family. They’ve done a lot for me to get to this point. I want to cement my place in the U21s team and try to impress.”

Nyakuhwa was born in Wales to Zimbabwean parents and has represented the European country at junior level but can still switch his allegiance to Zimbabwe.