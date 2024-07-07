Warriors fixture schedule in 2025 Afcon Qualifiers revealed

The Warriors will play Kenya in their first match of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

Zimbabwe were drawn in Group J of the qualifiers in last week’s draw. The pool also consists of Senegal and Namibia.

The national team’s first game will be played away in Kenya in September.

The Warriors will then face Cameroon at home in their second Group J match a few days after their trip to East Africa.

The following qualifiers will happen in October as Zimbabwe face Namibia in back-to-back encounters.

During the November international window, the return legs against Kenya and Cameroon will be played as the campaign wraps up.

The group winners and first runners-up will qualify for the 2025 Afcon in Morocco.

Warriors fixtures:

2-10 September

Matchday 1: Kenya vs Zimbabwe

Matchday 2: Zimbabwe vs Cameroon

7-15 October

Matchday 3: Namibia vs Zimbabwe

Matchday 4: Zimbabwe vs Namibia

11-19 November

Matchday 5: Zimbabwe vs Kenya

Matchday 6: Cameroon vs Zimbabwe