Breaking: Dynamos players boycott training, again

Chaos continues to stalk Harare giants Dynamos’ preparations for this Sunday’s eagerly-awaited league match against arch-rivals Highlanders at Rufaro, after players refused to train again this morning citing outstanding bonuses.

The two giants renew their rivalry at the iconic venue for the first time since 2019, but it is Dynamos who have been making headlines for the wrong reasons ahead of the clash.

For the fifth day in succession, Dynamos players downed tools at Alexander Sports Club and demanded to see club chairman Moses Maunganidze.

Some players are owed signing on fees while winning bonuses have been scarce this season.

Maunganidze later arrived and addressed the players but no comment could be obtained from him.