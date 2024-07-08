ICYMI: Kaizer Chiefs appoints new coach

Kaizer Chiefs finally confirmed the appointment of the new head coach Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi.

The Soweto giants made the announcement on Sunday evening, almost a week after interim coach Cavin Johnson confirmed his exit.

The club said: “We are delighted to welcome Coach Nasreddine Nabi to the Kaizer Chiefs family. We are happy to have you with us, Coach.”

In his last job at AS Far Rabat, Nabi steered Rabat to second place in the tough Moroccan Botola top flight league in 2023-24.