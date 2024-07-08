Munashe Garan’anga on the move again, set to join Danish giants

Warriors defender Munashe Garan’anga is set to join a new club in Europe from Belgian top-flight side KV Mechelen.

Garan’anga, who has been on a rise in his career, will move to Danish giants FC Copenhagen, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet.

He will travel to Copenhagen, Denmark today, where he will undergo his medicals.

The Warriors international will then sign a four-year contract.

The transfer fee is understood to be four million euros.

Garan’anga’s pending move will come just six months after joining KV Mechelen from FC Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova.

He has also played for Dynamo Brest in Belarus and Ubuntu Cape Town in South Africa.