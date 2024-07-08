Norwich City signs Zim youngster Lucien Mahovo

Norwich City have completed the signing of Zimbabwean defender Lucien Mahovo on a two-year-contract.

Mahovo moved to the English Championship club from League Two side Notts County for an undisclosed fee.

A statement by Norwich said: “Norwich City have completed the signing of young defender Lucien Mahovo from Sky Bet League Two side Notts County.

“Mahovo has signed a contract until 2026 with a club option of a further year and will initially form part of City’s development and academy set-up.

“The 19-year-old made two first-team appearances for Notts County, featuring in League Two and the EFL Trophy.”

Mahovo was born in the UK but his father is from Zimbabwe, which makes him available to feature for the Warriors and junior national teams.

Speaking after the contract, the youngster said: “It’s a great club, with brilliant facilities. I’m excited to get ready and get going.

“I love to get on the ball as much as I can and influence the game. I’ve learnt a lot of valuable lessons when going out on loan (playing senior football) and I’m ready to apply them here.”