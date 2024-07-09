Magaya offers to renovate Gwanzura, Chibuku stadiums

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder and leader Walter Magaya has for the umpteenth time offered to renovate Gwanzura and Chibuku stadiums if given the green light to do so.

The popular cleric, whose love for and contribution to football is well-documented, recently unveiled The Heart Stadium II in Mozambique, before holding a groundbreaking ceremony for The Heart Stadium III project in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The Yadah FC owner insists he has tried to renovate Gwanzura and Chibuku but his offers have fell on deaf ears.

Despite the setback, Magaya is determined and hopes he will eventually give the two facilities, located in Highfield and Chitungwiza respectively, a facelift.

“I still want to build Chibuku Stadium if permitted and that remains one of my top priorities and I pray that one day I will be given the platform to fulfil that dream.But it’s not only Chibuku. I am also keen to do work on Gwanzura Stadium,” said Magaya.

“My initial efforts to get the green light to work on the stadia have been rebuffed, though I remain hopeful that there can be a breakthrough in the near future.

“The authorities in Malawi approached me and moved swiftly in processing the required paperwork, but it’s not the same with our local councils, though I am keeping my fingers crossed that something will give in terms of the envisaged Chibuku or Gwanzura Stadium projects.

“As for the current stadium works, I feel that by constructing these stadia, this is our own way of giving back to the football loving communities in Zimbabwe and in the region because we believe that our children need to be exposed to international standard facilities.

“The budding young footballers deserve an opportunity to showcase their football skills and availing international standard facilities is one of those ways and conditions permitting, we intend to continue on this path locally and beyond,” added Magaya.