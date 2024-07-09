Official: Munashe Garananga completes FC Copenhagen move

Zimbabwean international Munashe Garananga has officially completed his move to Danish giants FC Copenhagen from Belgium side KV Mechelen.

Garananga has only been in Belgium for six months but impressed FC Copenhagen leading to a reported €4 million transfer deal.

He has been handed the number 4 shirt at FC Copenhagen.

Sporting director Sune Smith-Nielsen says the addition of Garanganga will strengthen Jacob Neestrup’s squad.

“We are bringing in a player who has performed incredibly strongly in the Belgian league and who has drawn attention to himself after taking some big steps in a short time,” he said.

“The scouting team led by Andreas Hintze has done their job well and they have followed Munashe for a long time. It has been obvious that we have been missing a player for this position, and we have now covered that with the signing of Munashe.”

Speaking on his move, Garananga said he was excited to be joining the club:

I have had no doubt that this is an opportunity I must seize, and it will be great to get started at F.C. Copenhagen. I have not been able to avoid noticing the club’s great results.

“I’m looking forward to joining the team and helping to win the Danish championship next season.”