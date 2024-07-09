UEFA invites Chiyangwa to EURO 2024 semis, final

Despite not being in football administration anymore, former ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa is still getting recognition, after he was invited to attend the semi-finals as well as final of the ongoing EURO 2024.

Chiyangwa, who is also former president of COSAFA, is already in Germany to attend the continental showpiece’s semi-final program, which starts tonight with a mouthwatering clash between Spain and France in Munich.

England and the Netherlands then renew their rivalry in the other semi-final in Dortmund tomorrow.

According to the invitational letter from UEFA seen by Soccer24, the renowned businessman will also watch the final of the tournament, slated for Berlin this Sunday.

“The UEFA EURO 2024 is finally here! For the first time since its unification, Germany will host the European championships in ten cities across the nation, where millions of spectators will come together to celebrate European football” reads the letter.

“We are thrilled to invite you the following EURO 2024 events:

Semi-final (Munich)

Tuesday 09 July 2024

Semi-final (Dortmund)

Wednesday 10 July 2024

Final (Berlin)

Sunday 14 July 2024.”