Albert Nkosana attracts interest from PSL clubs after a stellar season with Mbabane Swallows

Former Bulawayo City and Tenax defender Albert Nkosana, who recently departed Eswatini top-flight league reigning champions Mbabane Swallows, is on the radar of several Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs.

Nkosana, 28, has become one of the most sought after defenders in the ongoing PSL mid season transfer window, which closes on July 31.

Title contenders Manica Diamonds, Yadah and Hwange are all keen on securing Nkosana’s services.

The interest comes after the Norton-based star had a successful stint with Mbabane Swallows, playing a pivotal role in securing the Beautiful Birds a championship title last season.

A source close to the player, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the growing interest from local clubs.

“Albert (Nkosona) is currently a free agent, and there’s significant interest from local teams seeking to acquire his services,” the source revealed.

“I can confirm that Manica Diamonds, Yadah FC and Hwange FC are all pursuing his signature.

“All the clubs seem to be ready to sign him before the deadline day of the mid season transfer window on 31 July.”

Nkosana is currently a free agent following his decision not to renew his contract with Swallows.

The decision was neccesitated by a contract dispute over unpaid wages, leading to his departure from the Eswatini giants.

Meanwhile, reports from South Africa suggest that Sekhukhune United were also keeping tabs on Nkosana.