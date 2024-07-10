Ngezi Platinum, Dynamos seeded as non-ranked sides ahead of CAF CL, Confed Cup draw

Zimbabwe’s representatives in the CAF inter-club tournaments have been seeded as non-ranked teams ahead of Thursday’s preliminary round draw.

The country will be represented by Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Champions League and Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos in the Confederation Cup.

Both teams were absent from the two competitions for the past five years which makes them ineligible to feature on the CAF Five-Year Ranking.

In the Champions League draw, Ngezi are in Pot 2 together with other non-ranked sides from South and Central Africa.

They will be paired together either with any side from the same pot or the lower-ranked sides in Pot 4.

In the Confederation Cup draw, Dynamos are in Pot 3 and will be paired either by any team from the same pot or exempted sides AS Otoho (Congo) and Zesco United of Zambia.

Seeding across all pots was based on the teams’ geographical proximity.

Here are the pots ahead of the draw.

Champions League:

Confederation Cup: