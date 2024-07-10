Wolves’ Leon Chiwome wanted by two Championship sides

Hull City and Blackburn Rovers are reportedly interested in a loan move for Wolves striker Leon Chiwome.

The 18-year-old recently signed a new deal until 2028, with the club holding the option for a further 12 months.

He made his senior team debut last season, and according to Givemesport.com, the two Championship sides are looking to take him on board on a season-long loan deal.

The publication adds the Zimbabwean prospect might find it difficult to get game time at the EPL side, and the club might allow him to play regularly in the second tier.

But Wolves will have a clear picture after assessing Chiwome during pre-season and a decision will be taken in the coming weeks.