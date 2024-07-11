Highlanders announce first signing of mid-season window

Highlanders have announced their first signing of the the mid-season transfer window.

Bosso have strengthened their front-force with the signing of Nqobile Ndlovu from Sua Flamingoes FC of Botswana.

A statement by the club reads: “The club is delighted to announce the signing of Nqobile Ndlovu who is joining the club from Sua Flamingoes FC of Botswana.

“The 26 year old striker signed a one and half year contract with the club.”

Ndlovu’s arrival at Highlanders marks his return to Zimbabwe after leaving Greenfuel at the end of last season.