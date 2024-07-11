Ngezi Platinum, Dynamos discover preliminary round opponents in CAF CL and Confed Cup

Zimbabwe’s representatives in the CAF inter-club tournaments, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos, have discovered their opponents in the 2024/25 season following a preliminary round draw held on Thursday.

The country will be represented by Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Champions League and Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos in the Confederation Cup.

In the Champions League draw, Ngezi were paired with AS Maniema of DRC.

Madamburo will be the home team in the first leg before travelling to Central Africa for the return leg.

The winner will face Petro de Luanda of Angola, who received a bye in the preliminary round.

Dynamos will begin their Confederation Cup campaign against ZESCO United of Zimbabwe.

The Glamour Boys will host the first leg before travelling north of Zambezi for the second leg.

The winner will face the winner between Orapa United (Botswana) and Foresters FC (Seychelles) in the next round.

Meanwhile, both draws were based on the teams’ geographical proximity.