Video: Darwin Nunez in heated fight with fans after Uruguay’s Copa America defeat to Colombia

Darwin Nunez was involved in a brawl with fans after Uruguay’s 1-0 defeat to Colombia in their Copa America semi-final.

The chaos started soon after the final whistle blew as Nunez and his teammates entered the stands and clashed with Colombia supporters

According to Reuters, Uruguay captain José María Giménez said the players were trying to defend their families, describing the situation in the crowd as a “disaster”.

Here’s the video of Nunez jumping up into the stands. He is told something by his significant other before he goes ballistic. #Uruguay #Colombia #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/Wvg8TXGi0b — Favian Renkel (@FavianRenkel) July 11, 2024

Giménez continued: “There was no police and we had to defend our families. This is the fault of two or three people who had a few too many drinks and don’t know how to drink.”

South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL released a statement after the incident saying that it strongly condemns any act of violence that affects the game.

“Our work is based on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us through its positive values,” the statement said.

“There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field. We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all of their passion into cheering on their national teams and having an unforgettable party.”

Colombia will play Argentina in the final on Monday.