Brandon Galloway plays first game under Wayne Rooney as Plymouth draw against Orlando Pirates

Brendan Galloway featured for Plymouth Argyle in their pre-season friendly match against South African giants Orlando Pirates.

Galloway came on as a second half substitute as coach Wayne Rooney made eleven changes at the break.

The Zimbabwe international played the entire second half as his side came from behind to draw 2-2.

This was Rooney’s first game in charge after being appointed as Plymouth coach last month.

The English club survived relegation on the final day last season and will be playing Championship football next season.