Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu issues warning to his charges ahead of Dynamos clash

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has cautioned his charges not to read much in the chaos that have affected Dynamos’ preparations for their Sunday’s meeting in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The Dembare camp was rocked by strikes for three days after players refused to train, citing outstanding bonuses.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Kaindu predicted a tough encounter for his team.

He said: “It makes it very difficult when you are playing a team that has its in-house problems. You may be misled and it may also affect you one way or another, but we don’t know what is happening behind closed doors.

“If you look at a game of this magnitude it does not matter if they have trained or not, it’s a game everyone wants to come and watch. Whether they are training or not we are not dwelling into that. We just want to focus on the game and get a positive result.”

The Castle Lager Premiership matchday 18 encounter is scheduled for Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

The two giants renew their rivalry at the iconic venue for the first time since 2019.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.