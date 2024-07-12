Munashe Garan’anga makes his first appearance for FC Copenhagen

Munashe Garan’anga has made his unofficial debut for his new Danish side FC Copenhagen.

Garan’anga joined the club this week on a four-year contract from Belgian side KV Mechelen, where only spent six months.

The transfer fee paid is understood to be four million euros.

The Warriors international trained for two days before making his first appearance for Copenhagen in a pre-season friendly against Czech team Viktoria Plzen on Friday.

He started in the match and was subbed off in the 78th minute.

Garan’anga, who has been on a rise in his career, has also played for Dynamo Brest in Belarus, Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova and Ubuntu Cape Town in South Africa.