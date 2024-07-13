Michael Ndiweni trying his luck in English sixth-tire league after leaving Newcastle United

Michael Ndiweni is trying his luck at the English sixth-division club after leaving Newcastle United last month.

Ndiweni is on trials at Darlington FC, which competes in the National League North.

The Zimbabwean prospect featured in a pre-season friendly against Bishop Auckland on Friday.

He came on as part of the second half team and doubled Darlington’s lead as they went on to win 5-0.

Ndiweni has also trained at Gateshead, which plays in the English fifth-tier league as he hopes to find a team ahead of the new season.

Prior to his exit at Newcastle United, where he spent eight years rising through the ranks, the 20-year-old forward was on a six-month loan stay at Scottish second-tier club Annan Athletic during the last half of the previous season.