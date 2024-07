Nyasha Mushekwi has stretched his lead at the top of the Chinese League One top-scorers’ table after netting another goal for his club Yunnan Yukun.

The 37-year-old striker scored his latest strike as early in the second minute of their 2-0 win over Nanjing City on Saturday.

The effort stretched his season tally to fourteen goals after seventeen games.

He now has a five-goal lead at the top of the scoring chart.