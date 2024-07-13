Simba Bhora end Manica Diamonds undefeated run as Khama Billiat strikes again

Simba Bhora have ended Manica Diamonds’ twelve match unbeaten run after beating them 1-0 in Saturday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 18 encounter played at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva.

Manica had last suffered a defeat in early April when they lost to champions Ngezi Platinum.

A first minute goal from Mthokozisi Msebe condemned the Gem Boys to their first lost in three months.

At the Baobab Stadium, Ngezi Platinum edged Arenel Movers 1-0 to move into the second place.

The defending champions got their winning goal from Obriel Chirinda as early as in the 4th minute.

Madamburo are now on a seven-match winning streak as they continue their recovery after a slow start to the campaign.

Elsewhere, Bikita Minerals finished their game against Herentals with two men short after Russell Madamombe and goalkeeper First Gandisani received red cards.

The Students won the match 1-0 as they return to winning ways.

Bulawayo Chiefs won 2-1 against Greenfuel, while Yadah and Hwange played 1-1.

Yadah concede late in the game through Pritchard Mpelele to cancel out Khama Billiat’s strike.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League M18 Results:

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Arenel

Yadah 1-1 Hwange

Simba Bhora 1-0 Manica Diamonds

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 Greenfuel

Bikita Minerals 0-1 Herentals