Dynamos vs Highlanders: Preview, TV Info, Team News and More

Dynamos will hosg Highlanders in the second installment of the Battle of Zimbabwe in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The matchday 18 encounter is scheduled for Rufaro Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The two giants renew their rivalry at the iconic venue for the first time since 2019.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The cheapest ticket is going for $5 for the rest of the ground.

The VIP ticket has been pegged at $10, while the VVIP entry charge is at $20.

Broadcast Details

ZTN Prime ( DStv Channel 294) will broadcast the match live. Stream feed will be available via the DStv app.

Soccer24 will cover the match via blow-by-blow updates.

What the coaches said:

Dynamos’ Genesis Mangombe: “If you look at our performances in the 17 matches, I see some positives. We were the better side in most of the matches, including those which we lost. Of course, we are disappointed with how things have gone so far, but the team’s performance is something that gives us confidence that things will only get better. We are developing. There are just a few things that need to be corrected, especially our strikeforce.”

Highlanders’ Kelvin Kaindu: “It makes it very difficult when you are playing a team that has its in-house problems. You may be misled and it may also affect you one way or another, but we don’t know what is happening behind closed doors. If you look at a game of this magnitude it does not matter if they have trained or not, it’s a game everyone wants to come and watch. Whether they are training or not we are not dwelling into that. We just want to focus on the game and get a positive result.”

Team News

Dynamos’ preparations for the game were affected by player strikes, which forced them to miss three days of training.

Skipper Frank Makarati is available for selection after recovering from injury.

Highlanders defender Andrew Tandi, who was a fringe player in the first half of the season, has been ruled out of the tie.

Bosso are boosted by the return of left-back Archford Faira from injury.

Form:

Dynamos: WDDLW

Highlanders: LWDDD